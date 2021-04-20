WHO moots tech-transfer hub for mRNA vaccines

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The World Health Organization has called for a technology- transfer hub on mRNA vaccines, even as global Covid-19 cases increased for the eight week in a row and deaths for five straight weeks.
The WHO has issued an expression of interest for a technology transfer hub for mRNA vaccines to increase production of those vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“We are calling for the original manufacturers of mRNA vaccines to contribute their technology and know-how to a central hub, and for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to express interest in receiving that technology,” he said, echoing similar calls from several public health quarters. Two key m-RNA vaccines licensed in several countries are from Pfizer and Moderna.
His call comes even as new cases of Covid-19 increased for the eighth week in a row, last week, with more than 5.2 million cases reported - the most in a single week so far. Deaths rose for the fifth straight week, at more than 3 million.
“It took 9 months to reach 1 million deaths; 4 months to reach 2 million, and 3 months to reach 3 million,” said Dr Tedros. “Big numbers can make us numb. But each one of these deaths is a tragedy for families, communities and nations,” he added.
Infections and hospitalizations among 25 to 59 year-olds were increasing at an alarming rate, he observed, possibly due to highly transmissible variants and increased social mixing among younger adults.
“We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months if we apply them consistently and equitably,” he said.
This week also marks Earth Day (April 22nd), a reminder that “human health depends on the health of the planet that sustains us,” he said. Air pollution kills more than double those killed by Coivd-19, about 7 million people, every single year, he said.
Despite temporary improvements in air quality last year as after lockdowns, by September, air pollution had returned to pre-pandemic levels, he pointed out. Globally, CO2 emissions only decreased by less than 6 per cent last year, but by December, they had rebounded to their previous levels.
“The health argument for climate action is crystal clear.
The same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people. There’s no vaccine for climate change, but we do have solutions,” he said.
At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this year, WHO will deliver a special report with recommendations on how to maximize the health benefits of tackling climate change, while avoiding the worst health impacts of the climate crisis.
Dr Tedros acknowledged the contribution of climate activist Greta Thunberg, now an advocate for vaccine equity. “Greta has announced a donation of 100 thousand euros from the Greta Thunberg Foundation to the WHO Foundation in support of COVAX to provide vaccines to people in need,” he said, adding the contribution makes her the youngest supporter of Covax so far.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...