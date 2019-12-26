Workshop to expose young doctors to the excitement of scientific research

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance has planned to organise a three-day workshop to ignite scientific curiosity in young doctors, while promoting in them an understanding of the frontiers of medicine and related sciences.
It will provide training in quantitative methods and research methodology, and offer an opportunity to young clinicians to discuss the relevance of biomedical research and career options.
Called `Developing Indian Physician Scientists’ workshop, the programme will be held at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Delhi-based -Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology from February 21 to 23. Eminent physician-scientists will make up faculty.
The programme will be open to MBBS and MD students training in any medical institution in the country. The candidates would be required to pay a refundable advance of Rs. 2,500 (for MBBS students) or Rs 5,000 (for MD students) which will be refunded after the workshop to those who attended it in full. They will be provided with accommodation and food free of cost. They will, however, have to make their own travel arrangements.
The deadline for registration is January 1. The candidates will be selected on January 15 and they will be given time till February 1 to confirm their participation by submitting proof of payment of advance for course materials.
At the time of registration, interested candidates will have to submit a short write-up on why they wish to attend the workshop or what way they expect it to be helpful to them. The write up will have to be fewer than 1,500 characters. Besides, they will need to submit a short write -up on a recent scientific publication that they had enjoyed reading explaining why they liked it. This would also have to be not more than in 1500 characters. Further, they will have to give the names and email addresses of two teachers who can provide information about them.
The programme is being organised by Prof. Rakesh Aggarwal of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, and Dr. Anurag Agrawal of IGIB.
Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance is an initiative funded equally by UK-based Wellcome Trust, and Department of Biotechnology in the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. It is aimed at promoting basic biomedical, clinical and public health research in India through funding and engagement.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle:@ndpsr
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...