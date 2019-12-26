Workshop to expose young doctors to the excitement of scientific research

Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance has planned to organise a three-day workshop to ignite scientific curiosity in young doctors, while promoting in them an understanding of the frontiers of medicine and related sciences.

It will provide training in quantitative methods and research methodology, and offer an opportunity to young clinicians to discuss the relevance of biomedical research and career options.

Called `Developing Indian Physician Scientists’ workshop, the programme will be held at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Delhi-based -Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology from February 21 to 23. Eminent physician-scientists will make up faculty.

The programme will be open to MBBS and MD students training in any medical institution in the country. The candidates would be required to pay a refundable advance of Rs. 2,500 (for MBBS students) or Rs 5,000 (for MD students) which will be refunded after the workshop to those who attended it in full. They will be provided with accommodation and food free of cost. They will, however, have to make their own travel arrangements.

The deadline for registration is January 1. The candidates will be selected on January 15 and they will be given time till February 1 to confirm their participation by submitting proof of payment of advance for course materials.

At the time of registration, interested candidates will have to submit a short write-up on why they wish to attend the workshop or what way they expect it to be helpful to them. The write up will have to be fewer than 1,500 characters. Besides, they will need to submit a short write -up on a recent scientific publication that they had enjoyed reading explaining why they liked it. This would also have to be not more than in 1500 characters. Further, they will have to give the names and email addresses of two teachers who can provide information about them.

The programme is being organised by Prof. Rakesh Aggarwal of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, and Dr. Anurag Agrawal of IGIB.

Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance is an initiative funded equally by UK-based Wellcome Trust, and Department of Biotechnology in the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. It is aimed at promoting basic biomedical, clinical and public health research in India through funding and engagement.

(India Science Wire)

Twitter handle:@ndpsr