Scientists defend trial questioning Remdesivir’s Covid-19 benefits

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Scientists defended a World Health Organization (WHO) trial showing that the antiviral treatment remdesivir doesn’t save the lives of Covid-19 patients after drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc criticised the findings.
Remdesivir, which US President Donald Trump received when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, failed to reduce mortality in a global trial sponsored by the agency, called Solidarity. Gilead said the data have not undergone rigorous review.
Remdesivir, originally developed to treat Ebola, has been in demand for Covid-19 since a US government trial showed it reduced patients’ recovery time by four days. The WHO study called those results into question, said Richard Peto, a statistician at the University of Oxford who reviewed the trial results.
Also read: WHO’s Solidarity trial finds Covid-19 repurposed drugs like remdesivir ineffective
“There wasn’t any evidence it had any material effect on the time to discharge,” he said in a briefing on Friday. “So this claim that there’s a definite effect on time to recovery, I think, it really needs re-examining.”
Gilead questioned the findings, saying that Solidarity prioritised broad access, resulting in significant heterogeneity in trial adoption, implementation, controls and patient populations, and consequently, it is unclear if any conclusive findings can be drawn from the study results.
The company pointed to other studies, including one from the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, showing the drug’s effectiveness.
Solidarity examined the effect of remdesivir, along with other drugs, in a global trial. Under an agreement with the manufacturers, Gilead was entitled to see the results 10 days before the manuscript was submitted, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said in the briefing. The unreviewed manuscript has been published online.
Gilead received a presentation on the data on September 23 and a draft manuscript of a report on the results five days later, WHO officials said. The company on October 8 announced a procurement agreement with the European Union to supply as many as 500,000 doses.
The Solidarity results are preliminary, and the European Medicines Agency, the bloc’s drug regulator, will examine them to see whether changes are needed in the way the medicines are used, the European Commission said in a statement. The EU’s authorisation of the drug was based on data from the US study conducted by the NIAID, according to the statement.
Also read: No shortage of Remdesivir injections in Mumbai, Thane: Maharashtra Minister
Gilead received an initial, redacted manuscript in late September and still hasn’t received the data necessary to validate Solidarity’s results, a spokesman said in an email. The company’s joint procurement deal enables — but doesn’t obligate — European countries to purchase remdesivir, according to the email.
“While the Solidarity data are robust, they may not address whether certain patients are helped by the drug,” said Richard Russell, a respiratory physician and senior clinical researcher in the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford, who is conducting studies on Covid-19 patients.
The trial wasn’t designed to answer whether there may be a benefit for patients treated early after symptoms begin, as opposed to early after hospitalisation. Treatment early in the course of infection may avoid the inflammation that precedes the need for ventilation, he said.
“It’s always better to stop a fire happening than put one out,” Russell said.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...