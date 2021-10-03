Scramble for cloud computing skills drives attrition in IT-BPM firms

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Organisations letting employees work from home due to the Covid pandemic has triggered a massive shift towards cloud computing. Businesses and organisations have been forced to go for digital transformation in order to make their products and services available on the go.
“With more and more services being delivered online — commerce, entertainment, healthcare to name just a few — organisations have to set up massive cloud storage and processing capabilities,” Arjun Nair, Co-founder of Great Learning, said.
The shift towards cloud computing forced organisations to scout for talent to design and manage services on the cloud.
Much of the “attrition happening in the IT-BPM industry currently can be attributed to the scarcity of manpower with cloud skills,” Amit Mehta, Head of Training and Certification (India at Amazon Internet Service Providers Limited), AWS India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.
Quoting reports, he said the country would require 2.2 million people with cloud skills by 2025 as against a supply of 1.4 million. Though the cloud adoption has been picking up over the last 3-4 years, there had been a spike during the pandemic, creating a huge a demand for people.
He said Amazon Web Services, a leading cloud platform providers, is trying to bridge the gap by offering free courses to students. The company is making Chief Information Officers aware of the need for training people in cloud skills.
“The mobile-first approach by various service providers and businesses has shot up the demand for cloud services. But there are no proper programmes in colleges,” TalentSprint CEO & MD Santanu Paul said.
