Sellers from Tamil Nadu have sold over ₹7,400 cr on GeM

Sellers from Tamil Nadu have done over ₹7,400 crore worth of transactions on the government’s public procurement e-commerce portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The information was shared at GeM Seller Samvad, organised by GeM and Press information Bureau in Chennai, to highlight this milestone and to create awareness about the new features and functionalities of GeM portal among small businesses.

Started in 2016, GeM is a dedicated portal for procurement of goods and services by Central and State governments, various central ministries, government organisations/departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Facilitating access

Vijayendra Pandian, Commissioner, Treasury and Accounts, Tamil Nadu government, said, from 2014 to till now, the TN government had done transactions worth ₹1,108 crore on the portal while over ₹7,400 crore worth of transactions have been done by sellers from the State to buyers across India.

Pandian said, small and micro enterprises have got the opportunity to distribute to the Central, State governments and public sector enterprises through GeM platform, which is also driving social inclusion by exempting registration for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

GeM-Udyam integration

Muralidharan, Deputy CEO, Government e-Marketplace, highlighted the benefits of the online portal, especially in facilitating the access to the market for MSMEs and start-ups. He also mentioned how integration of the GeM portal with Udyam Portal has enabled real time procurement registration of MSMEs in GeM and also informed the availability of helpdesk support, which is available in 12 regional languages including Tamil.