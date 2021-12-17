News

Serum’s Covovax gets WHO nod for emergency use

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on December 17, 2021

The WHO has added a ninth vaccine to the globally-approved basket, by issuing an Emergency Use Listing to Covovax from American biotech company Novavax, but produced under licence by India’s Serum Institute.

The vaccine can now be supplied to the WHO-supported COVAX facility that supplies vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. The development comes at a time when gross inequity in vaccine distribution is being witnessed across the world.

Significantly, the two companies had said earlier this year that the EUL filing to the WHO would be based on Serum Institute’s submission to the Indian regulator, the Drug Controller General of India. “CovovaxTM was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the DCGI,” the WHO said.

