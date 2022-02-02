Sharp fall in new Covid cases in TN

There was a sharp drop in the number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to 14,013 from 16,096 on Tuesday. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 33,75,329.

After 24,576 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 1,77,999.

There were 37 deaths registered and 1,31,258 samples tested.

Chennai reported 2,054 (2,348 new cases on Tuesday (2,897 on Monday) and Coimbatore saw 1,897 (2,456).

Chennai’s test positive rate on Wednesday was at 9 per cent while for the entire State it was 11.4 per cent as against 13 per cent on Tuesday.