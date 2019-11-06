News

Shashi Tharoor-headed parliamentary panel to address WhatsApp snooping case

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor   -  The Hindu

Then next meeting of the parliamentary standing committee will take place on November 20

A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday.

Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary.

Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of “grave concern” and it would be discussed at the Committee’s next meeting on November 20.

Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

WhatsApp
