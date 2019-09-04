Shift to EVs will be gradual; may account for 25-30% of vehicles by 2030

The transformation from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles would be gradual, said J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Transport Secretary. “Electric vehicles would probably account for 25-30 per cent of the total vehicle population by 2030.” he said

Speaking at an event to announce the launch of the Society for Smart E Mobility (SSEM), Radhakrishnan said that the State Government's Electric Vehicle Policy has been finalised and will be announced in three weeks. The policy would cover both the supply and the demand side, besides supporting EV battery manufacture. He added that 100 electric buses are propsed to introduced in Coimbatore under the FAME II policy.

Earlier, members of the Society said that the recent developments in battery technology and electric mobility technologies would go a long way in solving the pollution problem.

“Along with electric, we also need to make use of smart technologies like connected, automated and shared solutions to cater to the increasing mobility needs of our future society,” said P Manikandan, President, SSEM, emphasising the need for sustainable technologies.

K Ramasamy, Chairman, Roots Group of Companies and a founder-patron of SSEM, stressed the need for emulating some of Chinese best practices considering its emergence as the largest market for e-vehicles in the world.

Gaur Dattatreya, Senior Vice-President – Mobility Solutions, Robert Bosch India and a founder-patron of SSEM, said the future of transportation would be based on PACE - Personalised, Automated, Connected and Electric Transport. According to him, Gen Y and Gen Z would be the market drivers for e-mobility.