Shiv Sena national executive stands firm with Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena national executive meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray adopted six resolutions, which included authorising Thackeray to make all decisions regarding the Shiv Sena.

The party leaders have urged Thackeray to run the party under his guidance. The national executive also adopted the resolution that strict action would be taken against the rebel MLAs, including the leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, speaking to a vernacular TV channel, said the party has initiated action against rebel MLAs and people would come to know about it in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel faction, on Friday said the faction would call itself “Shiv Sena Balasaheb”.

Kesarkar told reporters in Guwahati that the faction has the numbers, but it respects Chief Uddhav Thackeray and the faction would not merge with any other party.

He added that if the State Assembly Deputy Speaker rejects the rebel faction’s demand for recognition, rebel MLAs would approach the Court.

Meanwhile, at a party meeting on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray said rebel MLAs should not use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.

According to reports, State Assembly Speaker Narhari Zirwal has rejected a no-confidence motion moved against him by two independent MLAs supporting the rebel camp.