Shiv Sena will prove its strength during the floor test: Sanjay Raut 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that about 20 MLAs who are with rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati are in touch with them and the party would prove its strength on the floor of the house.

He said that everyone will see when the floor test happens. “ I won’t talk about any camp, I will speak about my party. Our party is strong even to this day....About 20 MLAs are in touch with us.... when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances and pressure these MLAs left us,” said Raut.

Raut alleged that Shinde left the party under Enforcement Directorate (ED) pressure. “He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We’re true Balasaheb Bhakts...even though we have ED pressure, but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who’s positive and who is negative,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Jayant Patil held a meeting with CM Thackeray. According to sources NCP wants that the government to face the no-confidence motion on the floor of the house.

