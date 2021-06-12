Shriram Transport Fin raises ₹2,000 cr via QIP

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage are among the top investors allotted more than 5 per cent of the equity shares in Shriram Transport Finance Company’s (STFC) Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue of about ₹2,000 crore.
The investors who have been allotted more than 5 per cent of the 1.398 crore equity shares offered in the QIP are: Societe Generale (14.27 per cent), BNP Paribas Arbitrage (10.40 per cent), HDFC Trustee Company (7.33 per cent) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (5.07 per cent).
The Securities Issuance Committee of STFC on Saturday approved the allotment of about 1.398 crore equity shares aggregating about ₹2,000 crore to eligible qualified institutional buyers. The allotment is at the issue price of ₹1,430 per equity share (including a premium of ₹1,420 per equity share). This price is at a discount of ₹3.32 per equity share -- that is 0.23 per cent of the floor price of ₹1,433.32 per equity share, the company said.
The QIP issue opened on June 7, 2021 and closed on June 11, 2021.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid - up equity share capital of the company stands increased by ₹13.986 crore to about ₹267.047 crore.
In FY2021, the standalone assets under management of the non-banking finance company grew about 7 per cent year-on-year to stand at ₹1,17,243 crore. Pre-owned commercial vehicles financing has been a focus area for the Company ever since its inception.
