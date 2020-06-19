Siddha research papers throw light on efficacy of ‘Kabasura kudineer’ in managing Covid-19

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
With a global race on to find a cure for the deadly coronavirus, teams of Siddha doctors in Tamil Nadu who dug deep into the traditional system of medicine have found ‘kabasura kudineer’ a herbal concoction to be effective in managing Covid-19 cases.
At least two research papers in Siddha, including one after the novel Coronavirus began to spread in Tamil Nadu in early March this year, claim kabasura kudineer is effective in managing the Covid-19 positive persons.
Kabasura kudineer is a herbal concoction, comprising dry ingredients of ginger, pippali, clove, cirukancori root, mulli root, kadukkai, ajwain and many other herbs.
The ingredients are powdered and mixed with water, then boiled to make a decoction of one-fourth of its initial volume.
Incidentally, the Tamil Nadu government has also been promoting its consumption to boost immunity, although it has made it clear that it is not a medicine to treat Covid-19.
A study on two groups of Covid-19 positive cases both primary and secondary contacts, numbering 84 in nearby Vellore claim the study may be taken as a preliminary evidence of the protection offered by the herbal drink and its prophylactic effect in high risk COVID-19 cases.
The study by Dr V Vikramkumar, Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha), Tirupattur district, S Ganesh, Director, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy in Tamil Nadu,M P Sivanarul, Tirupattur District Collector, P Parthiban, Joint Director, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Tamil Nadu, and others was conducted in April.
It found that those who received kabasura kudineer intervention tested negative for Covid-19 on April 6, 2020 and those not administered the herbal concoction tested positive.
From the chisquare test analysis and graphical interpretation it emerged that there is an association between the intake of the concoction and the patients’ health status, according to the study.
Kabasura kudineer was distributed to 42 patients in quarantine facility at Agraharam in Tirupattur district.
At another facility in Jamiya College of Ambur taluk in the same district, Kabasura kudineer intervention was not resorted to for the subjects.
They were quarantined on April 1, 2020 and special attention was given to both groups.
No home-made food was given to them, but only that prepared and given by a supervision team.
For the treatment group, 60 ml of the concoction was administered daily after food to adults and 15 ml to children for 14 days.
Both groups comprised 42 patients each and their ages ranged between 3 and 70 years. All patients were quarantined on April 1 2020.
A five-year-old male child in this group got relieved from dry cough after drinking four doses of kabasura kudineer under adult supervision.
Further, 10 patients got immediate relief from mild tiredness after the intake. No adverse effects were reported, according to the study.
Swabs for PCR for six cases (direct positive contact) on April 6 showed negative. Repeat sample tests on April 20 also showed negative results.
Secondary contacts tested on April 11, too, were negative. However they didnt develop any symptoms and no repeat tests were done.
In the control group all the cases were tested on April 6 and five primary contacts out of 42 tested positive and the others negative.
After 14 days quarantine period all others (secondary contacts) were out of symptoms and therefore no second testing was done for these cases.
Immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic was first reported from Wuhan, China, in December 2019, a team of Siddha doctors took up research on kabasura kudineer and Thonthasura Kudineer-- the two Siddha formulations used against fevers due to respiratory infections.
Siddha medicine classifies disease and disorders into 4,448 types and has remedies for more than 64 types of fevers.
In a paper published in the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Health Care in January this year, K Pitchiah Kumar, State Licensing Authority, Directorate of Indian Medicine, Government of Tamil Nadu, K Meenakshi Sundaram, Sanjeev Biomedical Research Centre and M S Ramasamy, through their study, demonstrated kabasura kudineer could be a potential Siddha medicine for COVID-19, provided further preclinical and clinical confirmatory studies were conducted.
Kabasura kudineer contained more active phyto constituents, the higher activity than in Thontha sura kudineer was observed, in the study on silico evidence for Corona Viral Drug.
Meanwhile, two pilot studies conducted in May and June 2020 by the National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram, here and SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre on the herbal concoction revealed that 99 per cent Covid-19 cases turned negative within five days.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...