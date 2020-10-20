Siemens Healthineers to invest ₹1,300 crore for new innovation hub in India

Lumix G9 review: Built for content creators
Siemens Healthineers will invest ₹1,300 crore in an innovation hub in Bengaluru, over the next five years.
This is the largest investment in India, making the country home to Siemens’ fourth innovation hub, after the US, Germany and China. This investment is part of Siemens’ 2025 strategy and will include an addition of 1,800 digital talents in 10 years, said Peter Schardt, the company’s Chief Technology Officer.
Gerd Hoefner, Senior Vice-President, Development Center and Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Ltd, said that the innovation hub would look at diagnostic automation, artificial intelligenec, cyber security and immersive technologies, among others. The company has till date invested about ₹3,000 crore in research and development in the country and has employed about 2,500 people, he said.
The present Bengaluru factory produces Cios Fit C-arms and Somatom.go CT scanners. These entry-level systems are designed, developed and made in India, and are sold in South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, the company said, adding that the plan was to expand its product portfolio to make products more affordable in more markets.
ALSO READ: With Covid-19, PE investments in key healthcare segments at a feverish pitch
Vivek Kanade, Executive Vice President (India), Siemens Healthineers, said that they have been bringing in their testing kits for Covid-19 and were awaiting regulatory approvals on the antigen test, recently launched overseas. Over six million PCR kits have been supplied to governments in Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others, he said.
When completed in 2025, the first phase of the new campus will include 70,000 sq m of office space for the enlarged R&D center and 5,000 sq m of factory space, the company said.
