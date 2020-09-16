South Korean entity donates 1 lakh masks to TVS Motor for free distribution

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said that the Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea donated one lakh face masks to the company for free distribution to aid India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, in a gesture of humanitarian support and solidarity between the two nations.

The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.

The consignment (estimated at 150 million Korean won) was handed over to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, and Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust, Chairman, InKo Centre and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my revered teacher, Subul Sunim for this compassionate gesture of donating 1 lakh masks to InKo Centre. We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country through the Srinivasan Services Trust,” said Venu Srinivasan.