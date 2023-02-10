Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) on Friday posted over 65 per cent growth year-on-year in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter at ₹85.18 crore. The Chennai-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company’s consolidated net profit for the same quarter of the previous fiscal stood at ₹51.43 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 42 per cent to ₹698.62 crore (₹492.48 crore).

Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore, attributed the company’s strong quarterly performance, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, to the company’s unwavering focus on sales, operations, and profitability.