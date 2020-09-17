AnalytIQ Sports raises angel funding from Malta-based Nordanvind Gaming

AnalytIQ Sports Technologies, a sports tech start-up, has raised an angel funding of an undisclosed amount for simulation game ‘SuperCric’.

This funding is raised from Malta-based company, Nordanvind Gaming. It is free and one needs to go to the website www.supercric.com, sign up and play.

“SuperCric is developed as a product that can be played all year round, instead of playing only when tournaments are played. It has been built with an AI-powered proprietary cricket simulator tool based on real historical data that facilitates better choice-making for fantasy gamers when live matches are on,” said Suhail Chandhok, co-founder of AnalytIQ Sports Technologies.

Chandhok is an ex-cricketer and IPL presenter who has launched SuperCirc along with the husband-wife team of Dhanya P & Arvind Sivdas. They also co-own Kabaddi Adda- a content distribution platform, with an audience of 28 million. The funds raised by SuperCric will be used to invest in product development and customer acquisition.

The company plans to launch the game and expand its user base to 10 million by the end of the IPL season, which is set to begin on September 19.

“We see a lot of demand coming from tier II and III cities for gaming and it has been designed keeping this in mind,” said Chandhok. It is for this reason that SuperCric can be played from the browser, instead of an app, which Chandhok believes uses up RAM, especially in low-end or older phones, which could hamper the game playing experience.