Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead India’s challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10.
The Indian team includes country’s number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Adhiban and D Harika are the the reserves membets.
Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik is the advisor to the Indian squad, FIDE said on its website
The field for the event includes six former world champions, plus 12 others who have been Candidates to the throne at some point.
China, with an average rating of 2717, is followed in the initial ranking by Europe (2687), Russia (2662), USA (2641), India (2605), and the “Rest of the World” team (2597).
The Chinese team includes world number three Ding Liren, Wang Hao, Wei Yi and Hou Yifan with Yu Yangyi and current women’s world champion Ju Wenjun on the bench.
Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will be leading a strong European team that also includes Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, and Anna Muzychuk, with Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nana Dzagnidze as reserve players. It will captained by former world champion Garry Kasparov.
The FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will be acting as a captain for the ‘Rest of the World’ team.
Teams: India: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy. Reserves: B Adhiban and D Harika. Advisor: Vladimir Kramnik.
Russia: Ian Neponmiachtchi, Vladislav Artemiev, Sergey Karjakin, Alexandra Goryachkina. Reserves: Dmitry Andreikin and Olga Girya.
China: Ding Liren, Wang Hao, Wei Yi, Hou Yifan. Reserves: Yu Yangyi and Ju Wenjun.
Europe: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Lev Aronian, Anish Giri, Anna Muzychuk. Reserves: Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nana Dzagnidze. Captain: Garry Kasparov.
USA: Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Irina Krush. Reserves: Leinier Dominiguez and Anna Zatonskih.
Rest of the World: Teimour Radjabov, Alireza Firouzja, Bassem Amin, Mariya Muzychuk. Reserves: Jorge Cori and Dinara Saduakassova.
