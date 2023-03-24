Bharatpe’s former Managing Director Ashneer Grover has launched a fantasy gaming app CrickPe (Third Unicorn Private Ltd). The app seeks to reward cricketers from the total money pot of game along with the players.

Announcing the app in a Linkedin post, Grover said, “Cricketers get paid for performance—not ads. 10 per cent pot split in ratio of points earned by each of the 22 players. Every match.” This means CrickPe winners will get the 80 per cent of the collected money, while CrickPe will take 10 per cent platform fee and cricketers get the rest 10 per cent of the pot.

“It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners. You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India’s real passion in sports. Let’s make Cricket meritocratic!,” CrickPe said in its app description on Google Play Store.

Fantasy cricket is an online strategy game where players create a virtual team of cricketers corresponding to real cricket matches. Players earn points based on the cricketer’s performance in real match. Following the months long tussle between Grover and BharatPe board, Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain incorporated their new company, Third Unicorn Private Ltd, on July 06, 2022.

Grover has reportedly raised $4 million in seed funding for his new venture and has promised employees a Mercedes Benz car if they work at the start-up for 5 years. Grover and his wife are currently in the midst of multiple court cases filed by BharatPe and its co-founders. The fintech major has sought ₹88.6 crore in damages from the Grover and his family for monetary loss of ₹83 crore allegedly incurred by the company because of the misappropriation of funds and ₹5 crore for the loss and injury caused to the brand and applicable taxes.

