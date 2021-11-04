Ashwin is not there to just survive but take wickets at all times, says Rohit

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma says R Ashwin's presence in the playing XI is always an advantage as the seasoned off-spinner is on the lookout for wickets at all times.
Playing a T20I after a gap of four years, Ashwin picked up two wickets while giving away only 14 runs in a fine spell in India's must-win match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Like Rohit did with his 47-ball 74, Ashwin too contributed in India's 66-run win.
"He's a quality bowler, without a doubt. He's played so much cricket and taken so many wickets, obviously playing for India in limited overs. He also knows that it was a challenge for him because he was playing after three or four years," Rohit said after the game.
"He's someone who's a wicket-taking option. Any time you give him the ball, he comes to take wickets. He's not there to survive or just to bowl his six balls and get away.
"He's always looking to take wickets, and when you have someone like him in the squad and in the playing XI, it gives that advantage that you have someone in the middle who can take wickets." During his spell against Afghanistan, Ashwin took the wickets of Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran.
Rohit added, "That's the quality of him. He understands his bowling really well and has bowled really well in IPL. He's coming off good form as well, so I'm glad that he could contribute to our success today, and I hope he can do the same in the next few games." Back to winning ways after suffering two big loses against Pakistan and New Zealand, India are now looking to continue in same vein in the remainder of the matches, even as their fate also hinges on results of other games.
"It was necessary for our batters to score runs and I am happy that along with me, KL (Rahul) played a good innings and the opening partnership was crucial for our team.
"If the top 3-4 batsmen are in form, if they play more ball, it is necessary that they are in form, and I feel that our 4-5 batsmen are in good form and in the first two games, batsmen got out and they weren't consistent, but today it was a good opportunity for us to score runs." A long road awaits India but he was still asked about a possible India-Pakistan final, and Rohit's response was on expected lines.
"You are speaking about the final, for us, that road is far, the Afghanistan-New Zealand match, who wins or who losses, at present we cannot think so far ahead.
"We have to think about our next match and before that there is the Afghanistan and New Zealand match, that is very crucial match for us. We are not playing but still it is a crucial match for us, after that is our game, so the road to final is very far," Rohit said.
After failing miserably in the first two matches, the Indian batting finally fired in the tournament, posting a 200-plus total.
Having been on the road for long, the Indians looked jaded and out of sorts in the first two matches and it was attributed to the preceding IPL, but Rohit disagreed.
"Not really, to be honest. All these guys, if I look at the top six, seven batters, myself, KL (Rahul), Virat (Kohli), (Rishabh) Pant, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Hardik (Pandya) and then Jadu (Ravindra Jadeja), these guys have been playing for a long time, so they don't need to be told what they need to do in the Indian team.
"What they do for their franchise is their lookout, but when they come here, they know their role. It's not that they're playing the first game or the second game for the team. They've been here for a long time now, so they understand their roles, what they need to do, what they do for their franchise is really not my concern," he said.
"What they do here at the moment is my concern, and we have laid out the role pretty clearly as to what they have to do when they go out in the middle." The India opener added, "These seven batters that I took names of, we've been batting consistently for a long period of time now, and nobody needs to tell what they need to do when they go to bat. It's pretty simple.
"These guys are all experienced, and when you have experience in the team, it's just about going in and adapting to the situation as quickly as possible." Rohit struck eight fours and three sixes during his innings and put on 140 runs with Rahul (69), laying the foundation for an imposing total.
"Firstly it was important for us to get off to a good start, if we talk about our batting, which didn't happen in the first two games, so that's where we struggled a little bit, to create that momentum in the first six overs.
"So there was a conscious effort, we were talking, myself and KL, we were talking about it that, we need to get the team a good start and how we can do that by playing our game, whatever that maybe, however we want to play, we took our chances in the middle, it came off, that’s the whole game," he said.
"You take your chances, it comes off, if it doesn't come off, you know you have to start again from the scratch, the batter who comes in has to start again from the scratch. We wanted to take some risks because it was important for us."
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...