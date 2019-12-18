Aston Villa beat young Liverpool side to reach League Cup semis

Clean facts
Aston Villa beat Liverpool's youngest-ever side 5-0 with a double by Jonathan Kodjia helping them into the League Cup semi-finals on a strange night at Villa Park on Tuesday.
With runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool playing in FIFA's Club World Cup 24 hours later in Doha, they fielded a starting lineup consisting mainly of reserves and youth team players with an average age of 19.4, a club record.
While they acquitted themselves well against a more experienced Villa side, which showed 10 changes from the weekend Premier League defeat by Sheffield United, they were taught a harsh lesson in Liverpool's heaviest League Cup defeat.
The Merseyside club's senior players and manager Juergen Klopp, watching on TV in Qatar where they face Monterrey in the semis on Wednesday, would have been impressed over the way their team started with 16-year-old Harvey Elliott catching the eye.
But Villa took the lead in the 14th minute when Conor Hourihane's free kick went through a crowded area and into the net with Kodjia initially claiming a touch.
Morgan Boyes, one of five Liverpool debutants to start, deflected Ahmed Elmohamady's free kick over his own keeper Caoimhin Kelleher three minutes later before 30-year-old Kodjia ran through on his own to slot home the third goal in the 37th.
Villa's Ivory Coast striker Kodjia made it 4-0 from close range just before halftime to end the tie as a contest, although Liverpool carved out several good chances after the break with some neat build-up play.
Villa added a fifth goal in stoppage time with record signing Wesley finishing clinically, having been sent clear by Trezeguet after coming off the bench.
Villa have reached the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season but the victory felt hollow.
Liverpool have won the League Cup a record eight times but sacrificed the chance of making it nine as they focused on the game in Doha against Mexican club Monterrey.
Questions will be asked about their decision to involve no senior players and the scheduling but despite the scoreline Liverpool had more shots and more possession than Villa.
Liverpool's Under-23 manager Neil Critchley, in charge fo the team in Klopp's absence, said his players, who had only 16 first-team appearances between them, had been magnificent.
“We were fantastic from the start, we had a couple of chances from the first whistle,” he said.
“We were really unfortunate to concede and find ourselves 2-0 down. It was an incredible night and no one wanted it to end. The support we had was unbelievable.
“Some of them showed the potential to one day play for us, or in the Premier League. They will know it was just part of their journey. My overwhelming feeling was of immense pride.”
The other three quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with holders Manchester City at third-tier Oxford United, Manchester United hosting fourth-tier Colchester United and Everton at home to Leicester City.
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...