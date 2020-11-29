Australia win second ODI by 51 runs to take 2-0 lead in 3-match series

Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Steve Smith (104) struck his second successive hundred of the series to set up the home side’s win.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India with his 89-run knock, while K.L. Rahul contributed 76 runs.

Australia had won the series-opener by 66 runs on Friday.

The inconsequential third ODI will be played in Canberra on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 389 for 4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, M Labuschagne 70; Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73).

India: 338 for 9 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 89, KL Rahul 76; Pat Cummins 3/67, Josh Hazlewood 2/59).

