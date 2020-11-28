Sports

India fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over rate in Sydney

Reuters SYDNEY | Updated on November 28, 2020 Published on November 28, 2020

India's Virat Kohli appeals for the wicket of Australia's Australia's David Warner   -  REUTERS

Indian players will lose 20% of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs in the first one-day international against hosts Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's men were found one over short of their target in the stipulated time and were penalised by match referee David Boon at the conclusion of the match, which Australia won by 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in a statement.

The second of the three-match, 50-over series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 28, 2020
cricket
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.