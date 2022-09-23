BCCI AGM on October 18, general body to elect India's representative to ICC

The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on October 18. According to a notification sent by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai.

The Women's IPL is one of the important items on the agenda circulated to the state associations on Thursday evening.

Also on the agenda are elections to the office-bearers: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer.

High on the agenda will also be election of India's representative at the International Cricket Council.

The two candidates as of now are 77-year-old former BCCI strongman N Srinivasan and the 50-year-old current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

There are 29 points on the agenda.

Two representatives (one male and one female) from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) will also be elected to the Apex Council.

Two members from the general body will also be inducted into the Governing Council of IPL.

Standing committees and cricket committees, including an Umpires' Committee, will also be appointed.

The meeting will also appoint an Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.