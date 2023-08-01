The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the title sponsorship rights of BCCI events. BCCI said the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, and rights and obligations, are contained in the ITT, which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh.

The ITT will be available for purchase till August 21. Only those who satisfy the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

Subsequently BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. The title sponsor for team India presently is Dream11, the fantasy gaming platform, which replaced edtech platform Byju’s from last year.

