BCCI will get its way and replace T20 World Cup with IPL this Oct: Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell said that he is uncertain whether the Twenty20 World Cup will take place this year, which is scheduled for October.

Chappell said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would rather try to replace the World Cup with the Indian Premier League (IPL), NDTV reported.

Chappell, while speaking to Wide World of Sports, said that the chances of the T20 World Cup taking place as planned are very bleak.

"The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win...They'll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley's and none," Chappell said.

Mark Taylor, another former Australian captain, also indicated that T20 World Cup will not likely happen this year and IPL looks like the best option.

"I think that's the more likely scenario (IPL replacing T20 World Cup). 15 teams traveling to Australia between October-November playing 45 matches over a proposed seven venues in the world that we live in is going to be extremely difficult," Taylor told World Wide of Sports.

Taylor mentioned that if the IPL does replace the T20 World Cup, it will put the onus on an individual whether he wants to travel or not.

"If the ICC postpones the T20 World Cup, it will open the door for the BCCI to say we will have our IPL in India. Which then puts the onus on individuals rather than nations moving in teams over to a certain country," Taylor concluded.