British Indian cricketer Monty Panesar eyes world of politics

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Former England off-spinner Monty Panesar, who recently turned author with his book ‘The Full Monty’, has spoken of plans to take on the world of politics, possibly as a future Mayor of London.
The 37-year-old spinner, who had handed over copies of his book to the Indian cricket team during their UK tour for the Cricket World Cup in June-July, said he would next like to tackle politics at the end of his cricketing career.
“Politics does interest me. I live in London, I know about London so maybe once Sadiq Khan is done, he will pass the baton on to me for Mayor of London,”Panesar told a gathering organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) in London on Friday.
Asked if he had chosen the political affiliation for his future career, he said: “I haven’t really decided that yet because I am still ambitious to play cricket. I will be working on being super fit for the county season but in the meantime, when you are not playing cricket or training, you have to occupy your mind. And, one of my activities is reading about politics.”
Describing India as the superpower of cricket, Panesar said that it is the Indian fans that make championships successful by their numbers and enthusiasm.
“India is now a thriving nation and soon India will take over the world,” said the bowler, who triggered “Monty Mania” with his very first wicket for the England team being that of Sachin Tendulkar in 2012.
He fondly refers to the Indian batting legend as “Sachin Paaji“.
“Sachin Tendulkar should always be at the top. He was a role model not just for India but also for British Indians. He is the greatest sportsman ever and will always be the god of cricket,” he said.
In his book, Panesar speaks about the racism faced by his parents’ generation, about growing up as a happy, cricket-obsessed child in England and his thoughts about the infamous Lord Norman Tebbit cricket test, which questioned the loyalties of Britain’s immigrant population.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports