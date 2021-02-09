Cognizant ties up with PGA, LPGA tours

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cognizant Technology Solutions has partnered with both the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour to become a Global Partner of the Presidents Cup and a title partner of the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup.
By partnering with the Presidents Cup and LPGA Tour, Cognizant will add support for both men’s and women’s golf while increasing its global awareness as the leading technology services partner for its clients. Cognizant will also receive several benefits tied to each tour, including hosting unique client experiences – providing the company with new opportunities to engage with existing and prospective customers, says a Cognizant release.
As part of a multi-year partnership, Cognizant will become a ‘Global Partner of the Presidents Cup’ and will receive several benefits tied to the biennial event including premium hospitality and significant brand exposure on site and within the tournament telecast. In addition, it will host premier client entertainment experiences at the PGA TOUR tournaments and will leverage its active presence in the sport to help build its brand globally.
Through the LPGA agreement, Cognizant will receive a variety of marketing and hospitality assets, including advertising and in-broadcast exposure on Golf Channel during television coverage of the Cognizant Founders Cup; strategic on-site branding; on-site hospitality for Cognizant clients and guests; and extensive exposure on LPGA.com, FoundersCup.com and other digital media properties, the release said.
Cognizant’s partnership with the Presidents Cup covers the next three biennial matches, through 2026. The next edition of the Presidents Cup will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on September 19-25, 2022. The 2024 event will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, and the Medinah Country Club in Chicago will host the 2026 Presidents Cup.
Cognizant joins Rolex and Citi as one of three Global Partners of the Presidents Cup, the release said.
The multiyear agreement with the LPGA Tour will make Cognizant title sponsor of the Founders Cup beginning in 2021, scheduled to take place from October 7-10 at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J. The Donald Ross-designed course has a rich history of women’s golf and credits one-third of all rounds played at the course to female golfers, which is important to Cognizant’s commitment to inclusion and aim to elevate the game of golf for all individuals, the release said.
