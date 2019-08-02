Commonwealth Games Scam Case: ED attaches assets worth ₹ 36.6 lakh

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets amounting ₹ 36.6 lakh in the form of immovable property consisting of a flat of M/s Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt. Ltd. situated at Delhi's East of Kailash colony under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in Commonwealth Games Scam.

"M/s Raja Aederi Consultant Pvt. Ltd. fraudulently awarded consultancy contracts for up-gradation/renovation of Shivaji Stadium and Talkatora Stadium during Commonwealth Games", said the statement.

Investigation under PMLA --which was initiated on the basis of FIR filed by CBI--revealed that M/s Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt. Ltd. had submitted false documents to NDMC in order to obtain four contracts worth ₹ 1 crore (₹ 50 lakh each for both the stadiums) for up gradation/renovation of Shivaji Stadium and Talkatora Stadium even though it did not have the requisite experience, the statement added.

It was further awarded the work of ₹ 4.25 crores for consultancy of five storey building with two basement at both the stadium without going for re-tendering. Therefore, contracts for work amounting to ₹ 5.25 crores were fraudulently awarded to M/s Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt. Ltd. In June 2019, movable property of M/s Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt. Ltd amounting to approx ₹ 94 lakh lying with NDMC of was attached.