Sports

COVID-19 outbreak: IPL 2020 deferred until April 15

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) till April 15, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The IPL 2020 was slated to start on March 29.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience, BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard, it added.

Published on March 13, 2020
IPL
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi government bans IPL 2020 amid coronavirus scare