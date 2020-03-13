Delhi government bans IPL 2020 amid coronavirus scare

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Delhi government has decided to ban the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 amid coronavirus scare that has gripped the country, as per media reports.
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, said to media, "We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL.”
According to the Union Health Ministry, so far, India has recorded more than 70 cases of the novel coronavirus, eight among them have been quarantined in the national capital.
Earlier, the Centre has also asked the sports federations to decide on the postponement of the IPL 2020 soon.
Dammu Ravi, additional secretary of Ministry of External Affairs and coordinator for COVID-19, said on Thursday: "Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if the organizers want to go ahead, it is their decision."
According to a top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official cited in the Livemint report, the Centre has suspended visas of all foreign national coming to India to participate in the IPL 2020 till April 15. So, no foreign player will be available till April 15 for IPL.
The BCCI said that it will decide the future of IPL 2020 on Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to media reports, the board invited all the franchises for IPL governing council meeting. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, if not get affected after the Saturday meeting.
Maharashtra cabinet suggested the IPL should either be postponed or played behind “closed doors.”
Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said to media, "The cabinet discussed the matter regarding IPL and we are of the view that big gatherings should be avoided. We have two options, IPL should be done without spectators or else matches should be postponed.”
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...