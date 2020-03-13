Delhi government bans IPL 2020 amid coronavirus scare

Delhi government has decided to ban the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 amid coronavirus scare that has gripped the country, as per media reports.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, said to media, "We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, so far, India has recorded more than 70 cases of the novel coronavirus, eight among them have been quarantined in the national capital.

Earlier, the Centre has also asked the sports federations to decide on the postponement of the IPL 2020 soon.

Dammu Ravi, additional secretary of Ministry of External Affairs and coordinator for COVID-19, said on Thursday: "Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if the organizers want to go ahead, it is their decision."

According to a top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official cited in the Livemint report, the Centre has suspended visas of all foreign national coming to India to participate in the IPL 2020 till April 15. So, no foreign player will be available till April 15 for IPL.

The BCCI said that it will decide the future of IPL 2020 on Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to media reports, the board invited all the franchises for IPL governing council meeting. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, if not get affected after the Saturday meeting.

Maharashtra cabinet suggested the IPL should either be postponed or played behind “closed doors.”

Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said to media, "The cabinet discussed the matter regarding IPL and we are of the view that big gatherings should be avoided. We have two options, IPL should be done without spectators or else matches should be postponed.”