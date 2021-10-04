Estrella Damm Ladies Open: Swede Maja Stark wins title

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tvesa Malik faced mixed fortunes in the windy conditions during the final round as she carded 1-over 73 and finished at 1-over 217 for the tournament at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya in Sitges, Spain. It was another solid finish for Tvesa, who has been fairly consistent through the season as she attempts to achieve one of her goals of getting into the Top-10 of the Order of Merit.
While playing her first event since the Olympics, Diksha Dagar dropped to a final round of 78 with two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles on 17th and 18th and finished T-58th.
Sweden’s Maja Stark, whose name means ‘strong’ in Swedish, won for the second time in her last three starts on the Ladies European Tour after firing a superb tournament low-round 65. It carried her to eight-under-par and two strokes clear of Pia Babnik.
Playing in just her fifth LET event since turning professional in August, the 21-year-old from the small town of Abbekås in Sweden started the day in a tie for 17th place on one-under-par and came from seven strokes behind the overnight leader Magdalena Simmermacher to set the clubhouse target at Club de Golf Terramar.
The 17-year-old Slovenian Pia Babnik finished outright second on six-under-par, with Spain’s Maria Hernandez, Finland’s Krista Bakker, and Scotland’s Kylie Henry tied for third on four-under-par.
Simmermacher held a four-stroke lead overnight and was looking to become the first LET winner from Argentina, but she dropped four shots in her first three holes to lose her advantage, eventually signing for a 79 to end in a share of 14th place.
