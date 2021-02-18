Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Harbhajan Singh among the elite ₹2 crore club

The much-awaited IPL auction for 2021 is all set to commence at 3 PM in Chennai ahead of the 14th edition of the T20 extravaganza scheduled between April 11 and June 6, 2021.

Around 300 players including 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs as the eight franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – look to bolster their squads with the talent on offer.

Nine players including Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steven Smith, Glen Maxwell, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Sam Billings, Shakib Al Hasan, Moheen Ali have slotted themselves under the highest reserve price slot of ₹2 crore.

While Twelve players each have listed themselves under ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore list respectively including foreign players like Shaun Marsh, Morne Morkel and Alex Hales and Indian players like Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav.

The highest reserve price slot of ₹2 crore consist of two Indian players and four players from England, Two from Australia and one player from Bangladesh.

The second highest reserve price slot of ₹1.5 crore consist of six England players, four Australians, one player each from South Africa and Afghanistan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has the highest slots of vacancy to fill with 11 players followed by Punjab Kings (9) and Rajasthan Royals (9).

As far as the money left in the purse is concerned, Punjab Kings has the highest balance available for auction at ₹53.2 crore left to be splurged on auction followed by Rajasthan Royals (₹37.85 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹35.4 crore).

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the least amount of money left. Both the franchises have just ₹10.75 crores remaining in the purse ahead of the auction.