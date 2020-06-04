Golfers Rashid, Aditi and Diksha nominated for Arjuna Award

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
Rashid Khan, the current India No. 1 and the highest world ranked Indian, is one of the three golfers, recommended for the Arjuna Awards for 2020. The other two nominees are Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.
The names were sent in by the Indian Golf Union, well ahead of the deadline. The IGU is the body that recommends names, though the professional bodies, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) often send their recommendations to IGU.
As for Rashid, Aditi and Diksha, if it was not for Covid-19, there was a strong likelihood of all three making it to the Tokyo Olympic squad this year.
The 2010 Asian Games team silver medallist, Rashid, is the ranked 10th in Asia and with a world rank at 185, he is the top Indian in the world.
Rashid, who won two titles on the Asian Tour in 2014, has eight other titles on the domestic Tour. He has also been India No. 1 on domestic PGTI Tour on three different occasions, including the 2019 season. In recent months, he had a string of Top-10 finishes on the Asian Tour, before Covid-19 halted play.
According to his close friends, Rashid was delighted to be nominated for the award but chose to maintain silence. He knows the battle is a long way from being won. The names go to a special committee, which decides the names and recommends to the Sports Ministry.
Aditi Ashok, who represented India at the 2016 Olympics in her rookie year, has won three times on the Ladies European Tour, and now plays on the Ladies PGA, the highest and most competitive Tour in the world.
Diksha Dagar is a silver medallist at the 2017 Deaflympics in Turkey. An emerging talent, she also represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, before turning professional in 2019. Just like Aditi, Diksha also won on the Ladies European Tour in her rookie year in 2019 when she won the Women’s South African Open.
A total of 17 golfers have been honoured with the Arjuna Award, of which only three are women. The last lady golfer given the honour was Nonita Lall in 1987 and it has been 33 years since a female has been given the award. The other two women recipients are Anjali Desai (1972) and Sita Rawlley (1977).
The first five of the 14 men winners were all amateurs starting from the late Billoo Sethi (1961) to Ashok Malik (1963), RK Pitamber (1967), Vikramjit Singh (1973) and Lakshman Singh (1982). The first professional to get the award was Ali Sher in 1991 and that was followed by Jeev Milkha Singh in 1999. Shiv Kapur was still an amateur in 2002, but his gold medal in 2002 Asian Games, got him the award. The next six Jyoti Randhawa (2004), Arjun Atwal (2007), Gaganjeet Bhullar (2013), Anirban Lahiri (2014), SSP Chawrasia (2017) and Shubhankar Sharma (2018) were all professionals.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...