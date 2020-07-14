Hero keeps place on European Tour with title partnership on UK Swing

India’s foremost sports supporting company, the Hero Group, will maintain its presence on the European Tour with the title partnership of the second event on the UK Swing and will be called the Hero Cup. The UK Swing marks the return of the Tour’s full-fledged return to golfing action.

Reiterating its commitment to the sport, Hero will become the first Indian corporate sponsor of an international sporting event during this ongoing pandemic.

Earlier on the Hero Women’s Indian Open and the Hero Indian Open, which are both parts of the Ladies European Tour and the European Tour, had been cancelled due to the pandemic with the assurance of returning in 2021.

The Hero Open will carry a purse of One million Euros and will be held at the Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham, England from July 30 – August 2.

The hugely popular Hero Challenges schedule has however been altered, and some of them will not be held. The first one was held in Abu Dhabi, and there were to be five more.

Hero is a long-term sponsor of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, the first event in the six week UK run which starts next week.

The event will also participate in the European Tour’s ‘Golf for Good’ initiative at the Betfred British Masters, offering £20,000 to the first professional golfer to make a hole-in-one during the tournament days at Close House. The prize money will be equally split between the professional and the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, the official charity of the Betfred British Masters.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said: “Golf is the sport of business, which is why Hero is such a strong supporter of the game globally. The world is currently going through an unprecedented period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that we all together will come out of this situation much stronger and more resilient. The UK Swing once again demonstrates the European Tour’s ability to be innovative, and Hero is delighted to support this initiative.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Hero MotoCorp during the upcoming UK Swing, particularly with the support they have shown as title partner of the Hero Open. We are delighted to have their continued commitment during these unprecedented times, and we must thank Dr Pawan Munjal for his vision as Hero continues to help us showcase our fantastic game to the rest of the world.”