ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: India to go against Pakistan in first match on October 24

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will begin their campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which is being hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and UAE.

The ICC event will get underway from October 17, with the Final to be played in Dubai on November 14. Round 1 of the tournament consists of two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will then head on to the Super 12 stage, the second stage of the tournament.

Group A of Round 1 includes Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh.

Also read: ‘Bum-Shami’ Treat: India’s pacers script 151-run win over England

The eight teams who are already part of the Super 12 stage include England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

West Indies England, Australia and South Africa are part of Group 1 in the Super 12 stage. They will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1.

Group 2 consists of India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan and will be joined by the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.

Round 1

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, facing off in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, slated to begin on October 23.

Super 12

The second round of the tournament, the Super12 stage will begin in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening face-off between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. The group will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 at 6pm local time will commence Group 2 events, followed by Pakistan going against New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26.

Also read: ICC announces its big push for cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Afghanistan will begin its campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on November 8, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The final

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 6pm local time on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final, ICC said.