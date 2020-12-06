Sports

ICC should look at employing neutral doctor to make concussion call: Mark Waugh

PTI Sydney | Updated on December 06, 2020 Published on December 06, 2020

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh   -  File photo: The Hindu

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the game’s governing body ICC should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make a concussion decision.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a “concussion substitute” after he was hit on the head in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday. Chahal went on to play a major role in India’s 11-run win with figures of 3/25.

“I think something the ICC has to look at is whether you need a neutral appointed doctor to make the concussion decision,” Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“Obviously the team doctor of the Indian team made that ruling. I’m not saying he did anything wrong, but I think the ICC need to look at employing a medical officer or doctor who is neutral to make the decision.”

The decision has stirred a controversy with former Australia captain Mark Taylor cautioning against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, didn’t find anything wrong in Chahal coming on as a “concussion substitute” for Jadeja.

After the decision, Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines but it was not known whether it had anything to with Chahal being allowed as a concussion substitute.

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques, however, did wonder if it was a like-for-like replacement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 06, 2020
cricket
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.