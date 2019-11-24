India consolidate top spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings after 2-0 series rout of Bangladesh

My five: Rohan Kumar
India on Sunday consolidated its position at the top of ICC World Test Championship after completing a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh here.
India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after the comprehensive innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.
India won 2-0 in the West Indies and beat South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing a third series win in the day-night Kolkata Test.
Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.
Australia are on 116 points after winning the first match of its ongoing home Test series against Pakistan. Australia and England had earlier settled for 56 points each from their five-match Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing the two-match series 1-1. Pakistan are playing their first WTC series Down Under, while Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.
The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the world Test champions.
