Bangladesh to bat against India in first Test

PTI Indore | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque and Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of the first Test match in Indore. Photo credit: @BCCI

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat against India in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. India included Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

