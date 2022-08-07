Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected as the deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.
Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.
The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress conducted alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.
Published on
August 07, 2022
