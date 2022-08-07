hamburger

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

PTI | Chennai, August 7 | Updated on: Aug 07, 2022
Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand | Photo Credit: Ravindran_R

Arkady Dvorkovich re-elected as president for a second term.

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected as the deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.

The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress conducted alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

