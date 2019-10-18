Sports

Injured Kuldeep Yadav out of Ranchi Test, Shahbaz Nadeem added to Indian squad

PTI Ranchi | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Kuldeep Yadav. Fille photo   -  Reuters

Nadeem has been a prolific performer for Jharkhand and India A over a period of time

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been rewarded for his stupendous show on the domestic circuit with a call-up in the Indian Test squad after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Nadeem has been a prolific performer for Jharkhand and India A over a period of time. He has had back-to-back 50-plus wicket seasons for Jharkhand.

The 30-year-old orthodox left-arm spinner has taken 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.

“The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday,” chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

In 2018, Nadeem was called up in the Indian ODI team for the T20 series against the West Indies at home but did not play a game.

Published on October 18, 2019
Test cricket
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How good a leader will Sourav Ganguly be as the BCCI’s captain?