Indian Olympic Association said on Thursday it has roped in Liberty Shoes as the formal shoe partner for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23.

Also Read | Amul is official sponsor of Indian contingent at Hangzhou Asian Games

IOA President, PT Usha said, “Liberty Shoes will lend a smart touch to the ceremonial dress that has been designed for the members of the Indian team for the opening and closing ceremonies.” She added that she ‘is hopeful the Indian team, the largest ever in an Asian Games, will return from Hangzhou with a good haul of medals and world-class performances’.

“IOA, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, our National Sports Federations and Sports Authority of India have left no stone unturned to assist the athletes in their preparation for the Games,” she said.

Also Read | Special camp arranged for Indian squash team ahead of Asian Games

“We could not have found a greater opportunity to showcase our brand before the world than the ceremonies in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. We are delighted that IOA has chosen Liberty Shoes as its partner ahead of the continental sporting showpiece,” said Shammi Bansal of Liberty Shoes.