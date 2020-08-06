IPL 2020: BCCI suspends its partnership with Vivo

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Limited have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League 2020, BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.
For the past few days, the Chinese mobile maker Vivo was reportedly said to have pulled out as the sponsor for this year’s Indian Premier League after facing severe backlash due to the geopolitical tensions between India and China. Today’s statement by BCCI is the first official confirmation of the same.
Vivo has been paying ₹440 crore a year to BCCI for the sponsorship rights.
“For China origin brands like Vivo, the outreach is proving counterproductive as there is a lot of backlash in many cases. So, it is a good idea to pause for a moment till things settle down. The fact is we cannot do without these brands. For Make in India these brands are the main contributors and even in our journey towards atmanirbharta, they have an important role to play. So it makes all the sense to pause customer facing outreach activities for a while,” said Faisal Kawooza, Founder of tech research firm techARC, told BusinessLine for an earlier story on the matter.
