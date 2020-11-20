IPL 2020 records 400 billion minutes of TV consumption, most successful season: Star India

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
The Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020 has been the biggest ever IPL season in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales, said Star India on Friday.
Recording 400 billion minutes of television consumption in total, IPL 2020 marked the most successful IPL season ever, it said.
Star India, the official IPL broadcaster, said that the total television viewership during the tournament reached 31.57 million average impressions, while also marking an overall TV consumption increase of 23 per cent over last year’s IPL.
Star India in a statement on Friday said that, capitalising on the regional appeal, five independent language channel offerings - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada - contributed immensely to the increased viewership growth of Dream11 IPL 2020, it said.
The regional offering across languages has been received well by viewers and has increased the viewership by 28 per cent over last year, it added.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India said: “It’s the biggest IPL the nation has seen and the response from fans and advertisers has been stupendous. The record-breaking opening week gave us the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record breaking season. We are extremely delighted that this season has been the biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales.”
“We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and amongst kids,” added Gupta.
“Season 13 witnessed some explosive matches which were aptly supplemented by innovative programming, world-class production - both remote and on-ground. This couldn’t have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE,” said Gupta.
The season began with sold-out inventory, with 18 sponsors and 114 advertisers on board, setting an optimistic tone to a massively successful season ahead, the company said. “Star Sports pulled off the telecast of one of the biggest sporting spectacles in 2020 in just six weeks during an ongoing pandemic and a lot of uncertainties,” it added.
Women and kids registered impressive viewership growth of 24 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, it said.
“Chapterisation of the tournament via themes such as Fan Week and Rivalry Week, along with a slate of programming including franchise shows continued to draw IPL aficionados throughout the tournament. The revamped Select Dugout this year continued to target core cricket viewers and also registered significant growth in consumption,” the statement said.
