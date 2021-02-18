IPL 2021: Vivo back as title sponsor

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After staying low during Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season, Chinese phone brand Vivo is back as the title sponsor for the IPL 2021 edition. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the same during his initial address at the player auction ceremony in Chennai on Thursday.
Vivo had to step down as the title sponsor for the IPL 13 due to intense anti-China sentiment last year following a border clash between Indian and Chinese army at Galwan valley, where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in the face-off.
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 became the title sponsor for IPL2020. It had struck a one-year deal for ₹222 crore as the title sponsor, lower than Vivo’s ₹2,190 crore deal for five years which amounted for a yearly breakup to around ₹440 crore. Many believed Dream11 would have retained the title sponsorship for the 14th edition of IPL scheduled to be held between April 11 and June 6, 2021.
However, Brijesh Patel made it clear during the IPL auction on February 18 in Chennai that Vivo will be staying in the league.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...