IPL: Dream11 sees 44 per cent surge in traffic volume

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

Fantasy sports platform and the title sponsor of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Dream11, on Tuesday said that it has seen a surge of 44 per cent traffic volume on its platform as against the final match of last year’s IPL.

It also said it achieved a “milestone” of more than 5.3 million concurrent users on its platform. Apart from this, it managed 60 million requests per minute, witnessed more than 8,000 contest joins per second, more than 18 million contest joins in a single match, more than 20,000 team updates per second and around 7.9 million entries in a single contest, the company said.

