IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

PTI Dubai | Updated on October 17, 2020 Published on October 17, 2020

A file photo of RCB batsman AB de Villiers   -  PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs.

Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 179 for three in 19.4 overs (AB de Villiers 55 not out, Virat Kohli 43; Karthik Tyagi 1/32). PTI ATK ATK 10171913

