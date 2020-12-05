Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills has been “grossly underrated” and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia.
Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining two T20 International matches after he got hit on the head during the series opener in Canberra on Friday.
“For two successive games, Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance.
“Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly,” Kaif tweeted.
Over the last few years, Jadeja has provided the much-needed balance to the side, and it was not lost on Kaif, who is currently IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach.
Jadeja smashed 44 off 23 balls in the first T20I before being hit on his helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, paving the way for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s includion in the second innings as a concussion substitute.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Fresh peak margin norms could lower return-on-investment on intra-day trades, especially in F&O space
The scheme will be sector- as well as market-cap-agnostic and pick companies with stable businesses
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
A bookshop on Paris’s Left Bank has nurtured literature and its followers in every possible way
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...