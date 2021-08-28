Jamaica and Trinbago score first wins in Hero CPL 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Jamaica Tallawahs set a series of records during their 120-run record win over Barbados Royals, while defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders recovered from their loss a day earlier to beat St. Lucia in Hero CPL 2021 at the Warner Park.
Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed the Saint Lucia Kings by 120 runs, the biggest win in Hero CPL history. With useful contributions including a brutal record 14-ball fifty from Man-of-the-Match Andre Russell, Knight Riders ran up 255 for five in 20 overs. The Kings were never really in the fight.
Jamaica put into bat were off to a lightning start thanks to Kennar Lewis (48 in 22) with five massive sixes. Chadwick Walton (47), Haider Ali (45) and Rovman Powell (38) contributed solidly. Then Russell with a strike rate of 357 scored 50.
When the Kings innings started the chase wickets fell at regular intervals and they were 56 for 6. Only Tim David (56 in 28) held out for a while.
Hero CPL debutant Migael Pretorius was the star with the ball for the Jamaica and had figures of four for 32 as the Kings stumbled to 135 all out.
Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 255/5 (Russell, 50*, Lewis 48: Pretorius 4/32, Khan 3/); Saint Lucia Kings 135 (David 56, Riaz 26; McCoy 3/52)
Result: Jamaica win by 120 runs.
MoM: Andre Russell
Pollard takes Knight Riders to comfortable win
Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders who lost their opening match of quickly got back onto the rails with a six-wicket victory over Barbados Royals.
Barbados won the toss and opted to bat but some excellent Trinbago bowling display, led by Isuru Udana’s five for 21, restricted them to 122.
Royals had got off to a steady start reaching 37 runs at the end of the PowerPlay for the sole loss of Johnson Charles. But they could not build on it. An attacking 30 runs from Azam Khan helped Barbados but Udana’s re-entry into the attack led to the dismissal of Khan and Thisara Perera as Udana took the first five wicket haul of the 2021 CPL.
Trinbago stuttered in their chase of the target losing three wickets in the PowerPlay as Mohammed Amir started his spell with laser like accuracy. Oshane Thomas followed that up by getting Tim Seifert.
At 38 for 4 the Knight Riders were in danger but captain Kieron Pollard took on the responsibility with a brilliant 58 runs from 30 balls. Along with Denesh Ramdin he put on 87 from 57 balls to see Trinbago home comfortably.
Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders: 125/4 (Pollard 58*, Ramdin 29*; Udana 5/21, Rampaul 2/13); Barbados Royals 122 (Khan 30, Phillips 24; Amir 3/21).
Result: TKR win by six wickets.
MoM: Isuru Udana (Barbados)
