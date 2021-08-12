JetSynthesys acquires esports company Skyesports

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys on Thursday said it had acquired Chennai-based esports gaming company Skyesports for an undisclosed amount. The new entity called Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt Ltd, will see JetSynthesys own a 65 per cent stake and the Skyesports founders holding 35 per cent.

The new entity has been created with a vision to build esports at the grassroots level in India ahead of the Asian Games and will strengthen Skyesports’ pan-India presence and expansion to South Asia, a statement added.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, “Indian gaming has immense potential, and the talent which resides in the non-metros often goes unnoticed. Our vision, therefore, is to build esports at the grassroots level and empower individuals who have a passion for gaming make a career of it. Through Jet Skyesports, we will grow the esports ecosystem to cover the deepest parts of India, to make it more mainstream, and to also mould international-level talent from here to represent the country at global events as powerful contenders.”

This is the second major investment in esports for the Pune-headquartered JetSynthesys, the co-founder of Nodwin Gaming. In June, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had made an equity investment in JetSynthesys.

“Esports and gaming market is growing at a rapid pace in the country and this investment comes as a strategic move and at the right time to explore bigger opportunities. We will work together to create many IPs for the gaming and esports enthusiasts in the country. Our core focus will still be on the grassroots level and on regional content,” said Shiva Nandy, the CEO and founder of Skyesports.

In the past year, Skyesports, has created various tournament IPs such as Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam and Skyesports Championship.